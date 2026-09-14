Shelton, Tien to Lead U.S. Davis Cup Squad v. Czechia

Photo credit: Jon Buckle/ROLEX

The United States’ road to the Davis Cup finals has taken a sharp left turn.

Ben Shelton, fresh off his contesting his maiden US Open final, and fellow left-handers Learner Tien and Martin Damm Jr. join doubles standouts Christian Harrison and Austin Krajicek on the American squad that will face host Czechia in this weekend’s Davis Cup Qualifying tie in Prague.

Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul have both withdrawn from the team.

Two-time Canadian Open champion Shelton defeated Hubert Hurkacz, Denis Shapovalov, defending-champion Carlos Alcaraz and buddy Frances Tiafoe to reach his maiden major final in Flushing Meadows where he fell to top-seeded Alexander Zverev in four sets.

Shelton is set to make his second Davis Cup appearance, and first since the 2024 Finals. World No. 4 Shelton is the top-ranked American man.

This is also the debut Davis Cup nomination for both Tien, 20, and Damm, 22. Tien’s run to the US Open fourth round saw him rise to No. 13 in the world, the fourth-ranked American man. The 6’8″ Damm, who owns a massive lefty serve, is ranked No. 104 after pushing Frances Tiafoe to five sets in the US Open first round.

Team USA will take on Czechia this weekend, September 18-19th at the O2 Arena on an indoor hard court in Prague.

The two nations will play for a place in the Davis Cup Final 8, one year after Czechia toppled a U.S. team led by Fritz and Tiafoe in Delray Beach, Florida.

The Czech team and captain Tomas Berdych have nominated Jakub Mensik, Jiri Lehecka, Tomas Machac and Vit Kopriva for the host.

The Second Round Qualifying tie is a best-of-five match series that will begin with two singles matches on Friday, September 18, then continue with a doubles match and two more singles matches beginning on Saturday, September 19.

The first nation between the USA and Czechia to win three out of those five matches wins the Qualifier and will advance to the eight-nation Davis Cup Final 8 to compete for this year’s championship November 24-29 in Bologna, Italy.

Flavio Cobolli and Matteo Berrettini led Italy to its third consecutive Davis Cup championship, and fourth overall, last fall.

Tennis Channel will carry coverage of the USA v. Czechia this weekend.