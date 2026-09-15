Mary Carillo Receives Official International Tennis Hall of Fame Ring at Legends Ball

Photo credit: International Tennis Hall of Fame

Surrounded by several of Hall of Fame colleagues, Mary Carillo received the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s highest honor with her induction last month.

In New York City, Carillo received a very special symbol of her Hall of Fame status.

Pioneering broadcaster and former French Open mixed doubles champion Carillo received her Hall of Fame ring on Saturday evening at the annual Legends Ball at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Carillo was presented with her ring on stage by Hall of Fame President Kim Clijsters and Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova. The presentation followed video tributes celebratingCarillo’s lifelong involvement in tennis, storied broadcasting career, and Hall of Fame induction two weeks prior. Carillo was inducted on August 29 as a member of the Class of 2026, earning tennis’ ultimate honor in the Contributor Category for her contributionsto tennis media and commentary.

Photo credit: International Tennis Hall of Fame

ifer Capriati, Rosie Casals, Michael Chang, Lindsay Davenport, Rick Draney, Gigi Fernanez, Steve Flink, David Hall, Monique Kalkman, Leander Paes, Brad Parks, Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario, Stan Smith and Chantal Vandierendonck.

“If you’ve ever listened to me, I love this game,” said Carillo. “I love its players. I love that I get to work with so many of them now. I’m very honored and humbled to behere, so I just want to thank everybody.”