Iron Man Tennis Tournament Returns This Month, Enroll Now!

Photo credit: Rob Stone

Tennis’ ultimate endurance tournament returns this month—and you can join the field.

Players can prove they have the mettle to reign as a tennis’ true Iron Man this month.

The Iron Man Tournament is a best-of-five tournament format where players can “play like the pros” competing for cash and prizes. The tournament is open to everyone, sanctioned by the USTA and contested on California’s hard courts.

Players have between 7 and 10 days to coordinate and play each round on a court of their choosing leading up to the final. The 2026 Iron Man Tournament will be contested on a stadium court to be determined on November 14, 2026.

Tournament entry fee is $70.

Registration deadline is September 20th. Questions? Call or text Tournament Director Rob Stone at 818.601.9566 or email Rob at RobStone22@Gmail.com.

An avid and accomplished player himself, Stone created the Iron Man Tournament after watching archrivals Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal battle out it for five pulsating sets.

Watching that match prompted Stone to ponder the idea of hosting a best-of-five-set tournament open to all.

“I was watching Federer vs. Nadal and was completely captivated by it,” Rob Stone told Steve Pratt for a Southern California section article. “I thought: Geez, what would it be like to play a best-of-five-set match?

“I was doing some regular tournaments besides the ladder and thought I was the only one crazy enough to do this besides a few others.”

Running the Iron Man, Stone soon learned tennis crazies hungry for the challenge of going the distance are all over the state.

2026 Iron Man Tennis Tournament Facts

Who’s Eligible: Everyone.

Prizes: Trophies, Prize Money (amount determined based on number of entries), and other surprise tennis swag courtesy of tournament sponsor Solinco.

There will be a Consolation Playoff if you lose your first round. Entrants are guaranteed two matches and a minimum of six sets!

When: Entry deadline is September 20, 2026. Players will have about 7 to 10 days to coordinate and complete each round. Players can set up their own matches according to their schedules, however it is strongly encouraged to complete matches ASAP within the week.

Where: Matches can be played at any mutually agreed upon location between the players. Final to be played on a stadium court.

Format: Singles: Best three out of five sets with regular scoring. USTA Rules apply.

Deadline: Entries must be received by September 20, 2026.

Past Champions Honor Roll

Maalik Konop-Defreitas (2025), Anish Gupta (2024), Bobby Rodriguez (2023), Gabe Joseph, Jason Magnes, Aaron Colbert, Michael Thoeresz, Joe McCauley

This year, musician and die-hard tennis player and supporter Redfoo, formerly a member of Team Vika Azarenka, is planning to play the tournament.

Photo credit: Rob Stone

A year ago, Redfoo, renowned for his heavy topspin forehand and crackling serve among SoCal players, played the Iron Man and reached the quarterfinals.

That performance came years after Redfoo famously aced Serena Williams at an exhibition even in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.