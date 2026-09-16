WTA Finals Moving to Charlotte for 2027-2029

Photo credit: WTA

The WTA has found its Finals home.

The WTA Tour will host the 2027-2029 WTA Finals in Charlotte, N.C., the Tour announced today.

“At a defining moment for women’s sports around the world, the WTA today announced that Charlotte, North Carolina, will become the new home of the WTA Finals beginning in 2027, launching a new chapter for the Tour’s season-ending championship and its ambition to build the preeminent championship experience in women’s sport,” the WTA announced today.

The 2026 WTA Finals will be staged at Indian Wells.

A new chapter awaits 🙌



Charlotte, North Carolina, will become the home of the WTA Finals from 2027! This new beginning brings the season’s top singles players and doubles teams together, to compete for the most prestigious title in women’s tennis 🏆



Find out more:… pic.twitter.com/RIApnaLOjL — wta (@WTA) September 16, 2026

.“The WTA Finals represents everything that makes women’s tennis extraordinary: the world’s best athletes, competing at the highest level, on a stage worthy of what they have accomplished,” said Valerie Camillo, Chair of the WTA. “Women’s tennis has spent generations helping push women’s sports forward, and we have an opportunity now to lead again by building a championship experience that reflects just how far women’s sport has come and where it is going next. In Charlotte, we found more than a host city.

“We found partners who share that ambition and a place where we can build a true home for the Finals and for the WTA.”