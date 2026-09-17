Tien Opens U.S. Davis Cup Tie v. Czechia with Mensik Rematch

Photo credit: USTA

Two of tennis’ top young talents lit up the US Open in a late-night thriller.

Tomorrow, Learner Tien takes on Jakub Mensik again with a trip to the Davis Cup Final 8 decided this weekend.

World No. 13 Tien will launch the United States’ quest to return to the Davis Cup Final 8 against Mensik in tomorrow’s opening match of the USA v. Czechia Davis Cup Second Round Qualifying tie in Prague.

It’s the second time this month the pair will square off.

The 20-year-ol Tien, making his Davis Cup debut, owns a 2-0 advantage over the 21-year-old Mensik, who is ranked No. 15. Tien defeated former Miami Open champion Mensik in the third round of the US Open almost two weeks ago, coming from down two sets to one to post a physically-demanding 6-3, 1-6, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 on Louis Armstrong Stadium in a match that finished after 1:30 a.m.

The draw for the tie was conducted today in Prague.

The Tien v. Mensik match will be followed by US Open finalist Ben Shelton playing Czechia’s Jiri Lehecka in Friday’s second singles match.

Last September, Mensik and Lehecka were Davis Cup heroes leading Czechia to a 3-2 day two rally over the host USA on the hard courts of Delray Beach, Florida. Mensik and Lehecka delivered a rousing comeback for Czechia leading Captain Tomas Berdych’s squad to the Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna, Italy.

After dropping the doubles, Lehecka took out Taylor Fritz, overcoming a 0-4 record against the world No.5, and Mensik clinched the victory with a 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Frances Tiafoe.

Team USA, which is without Fritz and Tommy Paul, who both withdrew, will aim to avenge that home defeat this weekend.

Empowered by his historic run to the US Open final, Shelton takes on Jiri Lehecka in Friday’s second singles.

World No. 4 Shelton is 3-0 vs. the 24-year-old world No. 24 Lehecka, with a third-set-tiebreak victory coming this season in Stuttgart on grass. They played last year in Cincinnati on a hard court, and Shelton won in straight sets.

Play begins on Friday at 3 p.m. local time, 9 a.m. ET. Tennis Channel will carry coverage in the U.S.

The best-of-five-match tie continues on Saturday, beginning with the doubles that pits 2026 US Open and Australian Open doubles champion Christian Harrison and former doubles world No. 1 Austin Krajicek against Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl. The tie then concludes with the reverse singles matches — Shelton vs. Mensik and Tien vs. Lehecka.

The first team to register three wins will advance to the Davis Cup Final 8.

2026 Davis Cup Qualifying Second Round

USA vs. Czechia

September 18-19

O2 Arena (Indoor Hard Court)

Prague, Czechia

Television Coverage: Tennis Channel

Friday, September 18 at 3 p.m. local (9 a.m. Eastern time)

Learner Tien (USA) v. Jakub Mensik (CZE)

Ben Shelton (USA) v. Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

Saturday, September 19 at 2 p.m. local (8 a.m. Eastern time)

Christian Harrison / Austin Krajicek (USA) v. Adam Pavlasek/Patrik Rikl (CZE)

Ben Shelton (USA) v. Jakub Mensik (CZE)

Learner Tien (USA) v. Jiri Lehecka (USA)