Lehecka and Mensik Break American Hearts Again, Lift Czechia to Davis Cup Final 8

Photo credit: European Open Facebook

Czechia stars Jiri Lehecka and Jakub Mensik delivered a jolting sense of Davis Cup deja blue to the United States.

Trailing Team USA 1-2, on the blue hard court of Prague’s O2 Arena, Mensik beat Ben Shelton 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to level the tie and set the stage for Lehecka’s heroics.

In the decisive singles, a calm Lehecka defeated Davis Cup debutant Learner Tien 6-3, 7-5 to clinch Czechia’s 3-2 triumph over the United States in the Davis Cup Qualifying Second Round.

On his second match point, Lehecka lasered a diagonal forehand winner then dropped to his knees in an eruption of emotion as Czech fans and players roared in joy.

The 24th-ranked Lehecka scored two of Czechia’s three victories in this tie, including a 6-4, 6-4 sweep of Shelton, who was playing his first match since bowing to Alexander Zverev in the US Open final, on Friday night.

Today’s singles wins propel Czechia into the Davis Cup Final 8 November 24-29th at the Super Tennis Arena in Bologna.

This is the second straight year the USA led Czechia 2-1 on the final day of play only to see Mensik and Lehecka deliver heroic singles performances against American stars.

A year ago, Lehecka beat Taylor Fritz, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to level Czechia with the USA in a Davis Cup Qualifying tie in Delray Beach. Then Mensik crushed Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 to clinch Czechia’s 3-2 victory in Delray Beach, Florida.

“No regrets. There’s zero regrets,” U.S. Davis Cup Captain Bob Bryan said. “We brought the best team possible. Ben’s setting an example, win or lose, he’s setting an example to the younger generation on what it means to prioritize playing for your country.

“That means a lot, and when the dust settles and the results fade away, that’s the most important thing is setting a culture, an example for the younger kids. So, super proud of Ben for how he competed. These guys battle their hearts out. They showed a lot of heart, so I’m proud of it.”

Miami Open finalist Lehecka came out firing in the decisive duel today. Lehecka blocked a high backhand volley for break point. Defending a series of corner-to-corner drives, Lehecka broke for 2-0 when Tien netted a drop shot.

The left-hander came right back knocking a backhand pass down the line to break back in the third game. Tien held to level after four games.

The 20-year-old Tien came out attacking the Lehecka forehand, In the seventh game, Tien fired a flurry of forehands into the Czech’s backhand wing draining an error for double break point. Lehecka saved both break points, defusing the dilemma in holding for 4-3.

Tightening up a bit, Tien double faulted and flat-lined a forehand into net as Lehecka broke for 5-3.

Even at 30-All, Lehecka lashed some snapping forehands to serve out the opening set.

Down a set, Tien drew first-break blood in the second for a 2-0 lead.

Holding serve was a challenge for Tien as Lehecka unleashed his all-court skills, climaxed by deadening a drop volley winner to break back for 2-3.

An assertive Lehecka flattened a forehand down the line and approached drawing an errant pass for Love-30. Stepping into the court, Lehecka scalded a forehand down the opposite sideline that singed the baseline for triple break point in the 11th game.

Dashing forward on the second break point, Lehecka dipped a brilliant backhand drop volley winner, breaking with a stylish flourish for 6-5.

Serving to lift his nation to the Davis Cup Final 8, Lehecka drove a serve down the T for match point.

In a 23-shot rally, Tien countered everything the Czech threw at him, drawing a netted forehand for deuce.

Confronting break point, Lehecka drilled a sharp-angled ace out wide to bring it back to deuce. Backpedaling, Lehecka soared for a smash that gave him a second match point. Lehecka double faulted into net then went to the towel to wipe his arms and clear his mind.

Tien nudged a second-serve return wide giving Czechia a third match point. This time, Tien ran down a drop volley and zapped a forehand pass.

Slashing successive forehand winners, Lehecka dropped to the court completing a Czech comeback to send the USA to its knees for the second straight year.

“A better start would have been winning, but I mean I always think it’s an honor and a privilege to represent my country,” Tien said. “I’m just gutted I wasn’t able to get it done for my team, but I’d love to be able to play more Davis Cups in the future.”

Jakub Mensik (CZE) d. Ben Shelton (USA), 5-7, 6-4, 6-3

Jakub Mensik slammed an ace out wide closing a comeback conquest with a bang.

The Roland Garros semifinalist Mensik fought off US Open finalist Ben Shelton 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to level Czechia with the United States, 2-2.

Menacing on serve, Mensik won 45 of 51 points played on his first serve defeating Shelton for the third time in five meetings.

Mensik’s victory set the stage for the tie clinching showdown between Czech Davis Cup hero Jiri Lehecka and U.S. Davis Cup debutant Learner Tien.

Serving with command, Mensik threw down four love holds and permitted just one point on serve forging a 5-4 lead.

Staring down a set point in the 10th game, Shelton did not shrink.

The US Open finalist fired a series of twisting topspin forehands, drawing the error to erase set point. Shelton slid serve winner down the T to level.

Ruing his lost opportunity, Mensik brain cramped bunting a drop shot into net then watching Shelton chased down another dropper and hammer a smash to fall into a Love-30 deficit. Shelton crunched a crackling return right back through the middle handcuffing Mensik into a netted reply as the American broke for 6-5.

Opening the court with a heavy forehand crosscourt, Shelton stepped up and lanced the line with a diagonal forehand strike to end the 48-minute opening set. Shelton tossed his pocketed ball aside as he walked to the team bench, stealing a set where Mensik seemed to be in charge—and silencing Czech fans who had been playing horns and pounding booming bass drums.

Resilience won Shelton the opening set and carried him through a tough test midway through the second set. Down Love-30, Shelton reeled off four points in a row pumping an ace to hold for 3-All.

Repeating the pattern of the opening set, Mensik again earned set points in the 10th game. Shelton slammed a forehand winner smack off the baseline to save the first set point.

On his second set point, Mensik banged a diagonal return that sent Shelton racing to his left to stab back a defensive reply. Mensik was waiting and whipped a crosscourt forehand winner to close the second set.

Wrapping on a new pair of white wrist bands at the start of the third set, Shelton tried to shake off that final game lapse.

The problem for Shelton was Mensik hit his stride on serve and was increasingly calling the shots in pivotal points.

Mensik earned break point in the eighth game of the decider.

2026 Davis Cup Qualifying Second Round

USA vs. Czechia

September 18-19

O2 Arena (Indoor Hard Court)

Prague, Czechia

Television Coverage: Tennis Channel

Friday, September 18

Learner Tien (USA) d. Jakub Mensik (CZE) 6-2, 6-4

Jiri Lehecka (CZE) d. Ben Shelton (USA) 6-4, 6-4

Saturday, September 19

Christian Harrison / Austin Krajicek (USA) d. Adam Pavlasek/Patrik Rikl (CZE) 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(8)

Jakub Mensik (CZE) d. Ben Shelton (USA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3

Jiri Lehecka (CZE) d. Learner Tien (USA) 6-3, 7-5