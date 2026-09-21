Joao Fonseca Withdraws from Asian Swing

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Joao Fonseca is taking time off the Tour for rest and recovery.

The 20-year-old Brazilian announced today he will skip the entire Asian swing to rest and recovery after an injury-plagued stretch.

“2026 has been a very challenging year for me,” Fonseca posted on Instagram. “On top of everything the profession demands, a series of injuries ended up taking me out of important tournaments and keeping me from playing the way I would like to.

“I know that’s just part of an athlete’s life, but even so, it’s still frustrating. I made a huge effort to return and represent Brazil in the Davis Cup, but I still need more time.

“I talked a lot with my team, and we came to the conclusion that the best decision right now is to listen to my body, give my mind and body a break, and skip the Asian swing.”

World No. 28 Fonseca fought back from a two-set deficit to stun Novak Djokovic in Paris en route to the Roland Garros quarterfinals. Since that heroic French Open fightback, Fonseca has posted a 6-4 record, including his win over Swiss Dominic Stricker in last weekend’s Davis Cup tie.

Fonseca pulled out of the Cincinnati Open due to an abdominal injury on his left side. The 2023 US Open boys champion Fonseca started this season two months late due to a back injury and posted a 1-3 record in his first four matches.

Though Fonseca picked up his play with that rousing Roland Garros run, he is 20-13 overall with a trio of quarterfinals: Monte-Carlo, Munich and the French Open.

Fonseca, who made his US Open main-draw debut last year, withdrew from the Flushing Meadows major last month due to the abdominal injury.