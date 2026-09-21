Tribute to former World No. 2 Andrea Jaeger by Gabriele Varoni Oliveira

Photo credit: Andrea Jaeger Facebook

WTA standout Andrea Jaeger has spent her post-tennis career helping others.

Former world No. 2 Jaeger has touched lives through her philanthropy and non-profit work founding and leading The Little Star Foundation.

Little Star Foundation’s programs have had a profound impact on the lives of children battling cancer and those in dire circumstances. By providing long-term care and focusing on improving their quality of life, the foundation has not only offered financial assistance and medical support but also education, therapeutic play, and outreach care programs.

The results have been remarkable, with Little Star participants enhancing their motor skills, enriching their self-esteem, and leading engaging, purposeful lives despite their diagnosis.

Now, writer Gabriele Varoni Oliveira has shared this piece on Andrea Jaeger’s post-tennis life on Facebook: