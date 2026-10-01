2026 BNP Paribas Open Generates Estimated $887 Million Impact Across Coachella Valley

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

The BNP Paribas Open helped turn the Coachella Valley green this year.

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open, a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden this past March, generated an estimated total economic impact of more than $887 million across the Coachella Valley.

That estimated economic impact comes from a study conducted by The George Washington University using visitor survey results, tournament and sponsor data, and “established economic impact methodology to estimate the direct, indirect, and induced economic activity generated by the event,” the tournament announced today.

The new report represents a 57% increase and more than $300 million in growth since 2022, including a $35 million increase from the previous study conducted in 2024.

Here’s an excerpt from the BNP Paribas Open press release on the tournament’s economic influence on the Coachella Valley:

“With expansive global reach, the two-week tournament brought fans from all over the world to Indian Wells, generating $629 million in direct economic impact through spending by out-of-town visitors, tournament organizers, sponsors, exhibitors, vendors, and media. An additional $258 million in indirect and induced economic impact brought the tournament’s total impact to $887 million.

“The economic impact was just one part of a historic year for the BNP Paribas Open. The 2026 tournament broke the all-time attendance record with a total of 527,626 fans, with more than 175,000 unique spectators attending an average of three days each. Of those spectators, 94 percent traveled from outside the region, representing over 165,000 visitors to the region.”

For more information about the BNP Paribas Open and to buy tickets, visit www.bnpparibasopen.com.