China Open Tennis Draws and Schedule for Friday, October 2, 2026

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

China Open

Beijing, China

September 30-October 6, 2026

Surface: Hard Courts

Prize Money: ATP $4,089,385. WTA: $9,415,725

Elite Players Converge at China Open

US Open champions Alexander Zverev and Elena Rybakina are the respective top seeds in the men’s and women’s draws for Beijing. Six-time champion Novak Djokovic, who is playing the tournament for the first time in 11 years, raised his China Open record to 30-0 after his opening-round win. Reigning Beijing women’s champion Amanda Anisimova withdrew due to a wrist injury. The Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Center, built for the 2008 Olympic Games, is the venue for the China Open. In 2011, the centre expanded to 11 courts. The venue also boasts a 15,000-seat stadium with a retractable roof, named the Diamond Court due to its likeness. The tennis centre employs space-age air-cooling technology to benefit players and spectators.

China Open Daily Results: Click Here