Japan Open Tennis Draws and Schedule for Friday, October 2, 2026

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Japan Open

Tokyo, Japan

September 30-October 6, 2026

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $2,342,275



Asian Swing Turns to Tokyo

Carlos Alcaraz is top seed, Taylor Fritz is the second seed and Stefanos Tsitsipas and Arthur Fils are dangerous qualifiers in Tokyo this month. The Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships is the longest-running ATP Tour tournament in Asia, first held in 1972. The ATP 500 event is played at the Ariake Colosseum, an expansive tennis centre comprising 48 courts and a stadium with one of the first retractable roofs in tennis. Japan’s Kei Nishikori won the 2012 and 2014 titles. Nishikori officially retired from tennis following his straight-sets loss to Tiafoe in his Tokyo opener.



Japan Open Daily Results: Click Here