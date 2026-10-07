Homecoming: Gauff to Lead USA in BJK Cup Tie v. Hungary Next Month

Photo credit: Manuela Davies/USTA

Coco Gauff will lead Team USA in a Delray Beach homecoming tie vs. Hungary.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Gauff will anchor the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup Team at the Delray Beach Tennis Center November 21-22nd as it hosts Hungary in a Billie Jean King Cup Playoff competition.

Gauff grew up in Delray Beach and still often trains in her hometown.

The Playoff is a best-of-five match series played over Saturday and Sunday, with the winner returning to the Qualifying pool and having the chance to compete for the BJK Cup championship in 2027. Billie Jean King Cup is the World Cup of Women’s Tennis.

Two-day ticket packages are on sale via Ticketmaster.com, and are available for as low as $50. Single-day tickets for Saturday or Sunday go on sale on Wednesday for as low as $35. Visit usta.com/billiejeankingcup for more information.

Both the USA and Hungary will name as many as five players to their competing rosters. The full team nominations will be announced on October 21st.

Former world No. 1 and Hall of Famer Lindsay Davenport, who led the U.S. to the BJK Cup final in 2025, is the American captain.

Matches will start at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s schedule will feature two singles matches between each country’s top two nominated players. Sunday’s schedule will feature a doubles match, then two more singles matches to decide the tie. The first nation between the USA and Hungary to win three out of those five matches wins the Playoff, with an amended Sunday schedule possible if either nation clinches victory in the third or fourth match of the weekend. Tennis Channel will carry coverage in the U.S.

Delray Beach has historically provided a veritable home-court advantage for the USA in international team tennis competition. The U.S. Billie Jean King Cup team is 4-0 all-time when competing at the Delray Beach Tennis Center, the last such victory coming in 2023, when Gauff and Jessica Pegula led a sweep of Austria in front of near sell-out crowds.