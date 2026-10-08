Fritz Plays for History at 2027 Delray Beach

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Taylor Fritz will play for a historic third championship at the 2027 Delray Beach.

The Delray Beach Open announced today that two-time champion Fritz will return for the 35th anniversary of the ATP 250 tournament set for February 12-21, 2027.

Fritz, the 2023-24 champion, is looking to become the first three-time champion in Delray Beach Open history. Tickets are available at DelrayBeachOpen.com.

“Delray is always a special week for me, and I’m excited to be back for the 35th anniversary,” Fritz said. “I’ve had some incredible moments here, and I’m ready to make some more in 2027.”

So far in 2026, Fritz reached four finals (Dallas, Stuttgart, Halle and Washington), winning the ATP 500 in Washington, D.C., in August for his 11th career title. The world No. 12 also made a run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The 28-year-old American has won back-to-back Delray Beach Open titles in 2023 and 2024, becoming just the second player in history to successfully defend his crown (after Jason Stoltenberg in 1996-97). En route to the trophy in 2024, Fritz became one of seven champions to win without dropping a set.

The 2024 US Open finalist will be making his ninth appearance in Delray Beach.

The 10-day tournament will be filled with multiple special events on site including parties, recognition days, clinics and more. Check out the full list of events at DelrayBeachOpen.com.

The tournament will begin with the Legends Event showcasing tennis greats Andy Roddick, Bob and Mike Bryan, Tommy Haas, Murphy and Luke Jensen, and more on Opening weekend, Feb. 12-14. Roddick will be inducted into the Delray Beach Open Walk of Fame following his Legends match on the evening of Feb. 12.

Qualifying matches will be played February 13-14th and singles and doubles main draw action takes place February 15th-21st.

Individual session tickets and series packages are on sale now, with a range of discounts and offers available for fans, including Senior Day Discounts, Kids Discounts, Flex 3, Series Tickets and Group Discounts.