Andreeva and Noskova Qualify for WTA Finals in Indian Wells

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Grand Slam champions will return to Indian Wells next month for their WTA Finals debut.

Reigning Roland Garros champion Mirra Andreeva and Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova have both qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals set for November 8-15th at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

An Indian Wells semifinalist last March, Noskova’s qualification continues Czechia’s success qualifying for the WTA Finals. At least one Czech woman has contested 13 of the last 15 WTA Finals.

The 2025 Indian Wells champion Andreeva captured her maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros last June.

The 19-year-old Andreeva qualified for the 2025 WTA Finals in doubles alongside partner Diana Shnaider. This will be Andreeva’s WTA Finals singles debut.

The 21-year-old Noskova and Andreeva join world No. 1 Elena Rybakina and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka as the first four qualifiers for the eight-player singles field.

Last fall, Rybakina defeated Sabalenka to win the WTA Finals championship.