Cobolli Replaces Tiafoe in Lyon Field

Photo credit: Davis Cup

Lyon lost Big Foe, but gained a French Open finalist replacement.

Frances Tiafoe has withdrawn from Lyon, while recovering from a leg injury.

Roland Garros runner up Flavio Cobolli has replaced Tiafoe in the field for the ATP 250 tournament set for October 19-25th.

Currently, Tiafoe holds down the sixth spot in the ATP Race to Turin with 3,380 points. However, four men—Arthur Fils, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur and Novak Djokovic—are all within striking distance of Tiafoe. Beijing champion Djokovic, currently in 10th position in the ATP Race to Turin, trails Tiafoe by 540 points.

The Top eight finishers in the Race qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals. Reigning champion Jannik Sinner will not defend his Turin title. The world No. 1 pulled the plug on his season to recover from a nagging right knee injury.

“We wish a speedy recovery to Frances Tiafoe,” tournament organizers said in a statement on social media.

Two-time defending champion Ugo Humbert, one of seven Frenchman to raise the Lyon title trophy, leads the field.

Lorenzo Musetti, Tommy Paul and Brandon Nakashima are all scheduled to play Lyon. Both French superstar Gael Monfils and three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka are scheduled to make their final Lyon appearances next week.