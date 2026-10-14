Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula Qualify for WTA Finals

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Former doubles partners Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will head back to Tennis Paradise next month.

Pegula and Gauff have each qualified for the WTA Finals at Indian Wells, set for November 8-15th, the WTA announced today.

The American pair will each make their fifth consecutive appearance at the season-ending tournament.

They join world No. 1 Elena Rybakina, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, Roland Garros champion Mirra Andreeva and Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova in qualifying for the eight-player, season-ending event. Two final singles spots remain.

The 2024 WTA Finals champion Gauff pulled out of this week’s Wuhan Open after losing to Belgian Elise Mertens in Beijing. Pegula, a five-time finalist this season, reached the WTA Finals title match in 2023.

The WTA Finals Indian Wells field includes eight singles players and eight doubles teams from the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard. The top seven in each race qualify automatically. The eighth spot goes to the highest-ranked Grand Slam champion, singles player or doubles team, ranked from No. 8 to No. 20 who has not already qualified.