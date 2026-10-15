Carlos Alcaraz Accepts Vienna Wild Card

Photo credit: Antoine Couvercelle/ROLEX

Carlos Alcaraz’s fall swing takes him to Vienna next.

The youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam has accepted a wild card into Vienna, set for October 26-November 1st. The tournament announced Alcaraz’s wild card addition on social media today.

Alcaraz’s Vienna opener is set for Tuesday, October 27th, tournament organizers announced.

Recent Vienna champions Jannik Sinner (2023 and 2025) and Jack Draper (2024) are both out for the rest of the season recovering from injuries.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz joins a Vienna field that features US Open champion and 2021 Vienna title holder Alexander Zverev, 2022 champion Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli and Alex de Minaur.

In his last Vienna appearance, an 18-year-old Alcaraz defeated Daniel Evans, Matteo Berrettini and former No. 1 Andy Murray in succession to reach the semifinals where he lost to Zverev, 6-3, 6-3.