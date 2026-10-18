Elina Svitolina Is First Mother to Qualify for WTA Finals Since 2010

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Elina Svitolina has struck another winning chord for working moms.

The 33-year-old Ukrainian is the first mother to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals since Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters back in 2010.

Former world No. 3 Svitolina will make her fourth appearance at the WTA Finals. Svitolina staved off Sloane Stephens to capture the 2018 WTA Finals in Singapore and was runner-up to Ash Barty in the 2019 WTA Finals title match in Shenzhen.

The WTA Finals are set for November 7-14th at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.