Elina Svitolina Announces Split from Husband Gael Monfils

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

The ongoing war in Ukraine played a part in ending the marriage of Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils.

The 32-year-old Svitolina announced the end of her five-year marriage to Monfils in an Instagram post today. The break-up ends the love story of one tennis’ most popular and beloved couples.

“Gaël has loved me through my greatest joys and my darkest moments, and I have loved him with all my heart,” Svitolina posted on Instagram. “Together, we built a beautiful life, and we were given the most precious gift of all, our daughter, Skai.

“Skai will always come first. Our marriage is ending, but our family is not. We will always be her parents, side by side, at every step of her life.”

The announcement comes after the ITIA confirmed the 40-year-old Monfils officially retired from pro tennis on October 5th. Monfils had been scheduled to play both Lyon and the Rolex Paris Masters, but instead officially retired earlier this month while coping with the dissolution of his marriage.

Svitolina and Monfils were together as a couple for about seven years. The pair got engaged on April 3rd, 2021 and wed in a lavender-colored wedding ceremony on July 16th, 2021. Svitolina gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Skai, on October 15th, 2022.

In her Instagram post, Svitolina cited the severe emotional and mental stress she’s endured in recent years as her native Ukraine remains under attack from Russia, which attacked its neighboring nation in February of 2022. Svitolina, who has returned to Ukraine and conducted fundraisers to aid the people of her homeland, pulled the plug on her 2025 season in October to take a mental health break.

Svitolina suggests the couple’s relationship was a casualty of the devastating war.

“Everyone knows how much Ukraine means to me. What I have rarely spoken about is what the war has done to me inside,” Svitolina said. “Last year, I told you I needed to step away from the court because I wasn’t in the right emotional space. Today, I want to open up a little more. What you didn’t see were the sleepless nights, the doubts, and the feeling of slowly losing myself.

“Gaël saw all of it. He never let go of my hand. We fought through this together for a long time, with everything we had. But some battles happen deep inside you, and no amount of love from someone else can win them for you.”