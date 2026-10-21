Karolina Muchova Secures Final Spot for WTA Finals Indian Wells

Photo credit: Corinne06/Wikimedia Commons

Karolina Muchova completes the field for the WTA Finals in Indian Wells.

The WTA announced today Karolina Muchova has qualified for the WTA Finals Indian Wells to confirm the star-studded singles field and set tennis’ ultimate stage for the world’s best athletes.

Muchova is the eighth and final singles qualifier for the preeminent championships in women’s sport, joining PIF WTA World No.1 Elena Rybakina, Indian Wells and Miami champion Aryna Sabalenka, Roland-Garros winner Mirra Andreeva, Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, American superstars Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula along with trailblazing mother Elina Svitolina at Indian Wells.

“Earning a place at the FAGE WTA Finals is an extraordinary achievement, and I can’t wait to welcome our eight singles players to Indian Wells,” said WTA Finals Tournament Director Garbiñe Muguruza. “This is the ultimate stage, where the best play the best. With its passionate fans and stunning desert backdrop, the Indian Wells’ Tennis Garden will be a fantastic setting to crown our champions.”

This is the second time Muchova, from the Czech Republic, has qualified for the WTA Finals however was unfortunately forced to withdraw from the event in 2023 due to injury.

The doubles teams of Hsieh Su-Wei & Jelena Ostapenko and Ellen Perez & Demi Schuurs have also today confirmed their qualification for the FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells following impressive seasons on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.