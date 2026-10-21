Keys, Townsend, Li Join Gauff on U.S. BJK Cup Squad

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Grand Slam champions will lead Team USA’s charge in Delray Beach next month.

The 2025 Australian Open champion and world No. 21 Madison Keys, world No. 25 Ann Li, four-time Grand Slam doubles champion and world doubles No. 2 Taylor Townsend and world doubles No. 9 Nicole Melichar-Martinez will join Coco Gauff on the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup Team as it takes on Hungary in a Billie Jean King Cup Playoff November 21-22nd at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

Today’s announcement comes two weeks after Gauff was named to Team USA.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Gauff will anchor the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup Team at the Delray Beach Tennis Center. It’s a homecoming weekend for Gauff, who grew up in Delray Beach and still often trains in her hometown.

The Hungarian team has nominated world singles No. 75 Ana Bondar, No. 153 Dalma Galfi, No. 445 Amarissa Toth, doubles No. 60 Fanny Stollar and doubles No. 187 Adrienn Nagy.

The best-of-five match series will be played over Saturday and Sunday, with the winner returning to the Qualifying pool and having the chance to compete for the BJK Cup championship in 2027.

Two-day ticket packages are on sale via Ticketmaster.com and are available for $50. Single-day tickets for Saturday or Sunday are on sale for $35. Please visit usta.com/billiejeankingcup for more information.

Matches will start at 1:30 p.m. ET both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s schedule will feature two singles matches between each country’s top two nominated players. Sunday’s schedule will feature a doubles match, then two more singles matches to decide the tie. The first nation between the USA and Hungary to win three out of those five matches wins the Playoff, with an amended Sunday schedule possible if either nation clinches victory in the third or fourth match of the weekend. Tennis Channel will carry coverage in the U.S.

Captains may make up to three changes to their nominated rosters by November 20. The U.S. is captained by International Tennis Hall of Famer and U.S. Billie Jean Cup legend Lindsay Davenport, who captained the American side to the BJK Cup final in 2025. Hungary is captained by Kornel Bardoczky.

Here’s the USTA’s news release on the American squad: