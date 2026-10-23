Gael Monfils on Split: My Heart Hurts, But We’re Still a Family

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Parting can be painful and provoke extreme mixed emotions.

Gael Monfils shared his anguish over the break-up of his marriage and support for Elina Svitolina in the face of “venomous” critics in a heart-felt Instagram post today.

In his first extensive public comments since Svitolina announced the couple was ending their five-year marriage, Monfils candidly confessed “My heart hurts…but we are still a family.”

“As anyone who has experienced the end of a relationship knows, it is not an easy thing to talk about. A separation is a minefield of messy, complicated feelings that Elina and I are both trying our best to navigate, and we are doing so with the great respect and love that we still, and will always, hold for each other,” Monfils said in his Instagram post.

“Even though she did not owe anyone an explanation, Elina chose to speak vulnerably and truthfully about her reasons for this decision. She did so in the best way she knew how. Many decided that her explanation wasn’t perfect enough, and Elina has now faced a kind of criticism that I have found unkind at best, and venomous at worst.”

Svitolina and Monfils were together as a couple for about seven years. The pair got engaged on April 3rd, 2021 and wed in a lavender-colored wedding ceremony on July 16th, 2021. Svitolina gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Skai, on October 15th, 2022.

Former world No. 3 Svitolina said Russia’s unprovoked attack on her home country of Ukraine four-and-a-half years ago prompted her to re-examine her life. Svitolina said she had an epiphany: “I didn’t want to keep living a life where I wasn’t truly happy.”

“When you’ve been living through the reality of war for more than 4.5 years, experiencing so many different situations, emotions, and difficult moments, you naturally start seeing life differently,” Svitolina posted on Instagram. “Your perspective changes, your values and priorities shift, and you begin to understand what you truly want out of life.

“At some point, I simply realized that I didn’t want to keep living a life where I wasn’t truly happy. And believe me, coming to this decision was anything but easy.”

Citing the anguish and anxiety she’s experienced since her homeland was attacked in her announcement, Svitolina took criticism from some on social media. In a second social media post, Svitolina clarified her initial statement pointing out there were several factors contributing to the dissolution of her marriage.

Taking aim at social media critics who have taken shots at Svitolina, Monfils said while he appreciate fans wanting the best for him and his family, he’s upset by social media comments targeting Svitolina. Monfils addressed the issue directly in his post calling the “lack of grace and kindness shown toward Elina upsetting.”

“While I am deeply grateful that the public feels so invested in my happiness, I have found the lack of grace and kindness shown towards Elina upsetting,” Monfils said. “While some may not understand her reasons, or agree with them, please remember that there is so much more that happens in a relationship behind the curtain that cannot be explained in a post.

“Elina has her battles to fight, just as I have mine. I respect her choices and reasons, and we will continue to support and care deeply about each other, especially as two people who share a child.

As we move through this new chapter, I would ask everyone to remember that we are all just human beings: not Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina, but Gaël and Elina. Imperfect, but trying our best.”

The 40-year-old Monfils said that while their marriage is ending, their family ties remain strong.

“Elina and I may no longer be a couple, but we are still a family. Though my heart hurts, I am forever grateful to her for her support and love over the years,” Monfils said. “When I was ready to quit tennis, she gave me the encouragement I needed to continue.

“And she is the person behind some of my life’s greatest victories: our daughter, Skaï being the greatest of all.”