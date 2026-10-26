Juan Martin Del Potro Wins Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2027 Fan Vote

Photo credit: Juan Martin del Potro Instagram
Humble warrior Juan Martin del Potro remains a massive fan favorite.
Fans from all over the world showed their support for del Potro in the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2027 Fan Vote.
Former world No. 3 del Potro won the 2027 Fan Vote, former No. 1 Ash Barty placed second and two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova was third.
During Fan Voting, tens of thousands of fans representing 128 countries cast their ballots for the candidates in the Player Category. Fans were able to vote for as many of the nominees they believe are deserving of the ultimate honor in tennis, induction into the Hall of Fame.
Here’s the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s news release on del Potro’s Fan Vote victory:
Fan Voting is one of two steps in the Hall of Fame’s election process. In addition to the Fan Vote, an Official Voting Group comprised of tennis journalists, historians, and Hall of Famers, vote on the Class of 2027 ballot. By winning the Fan Vote, del Potro will receive an additional three percentage points added to his vote total. Barty will receive two additional percentage points, and Kuznetsova one additional point. The Player Category nominees are joined on the ballot by Japan’s Shingo Kunieda in the Wheelchair Tennis Category.
To be elected into the Hall of Fame, a candidate must receive an affirmative vote of 75% or higher on combined results of the Official Voting Group and any bonus percentage points earned in the Fan Vote. Once voting is complete, the Class of 2027 will be announced in November.
Del Potro captured the US Open singles title in 2009, one of 22 titles over the course of his nearly 20-year career. He reached a career-high ranking of World No. 3 and posted a 439-174 record