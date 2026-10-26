Juan Martin Del Potro Wins Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2027 Fan Vote

Photo credit: Juan Martin del Potro Instagram

Humble warrior Juan Martin del Potro remains a massive fan favorite.

Fans from all over the world showed their support for del Potro in the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2027 Fan Vote.

Former world No. 3 del Potro won the 2027 Fan Vote, former No. 1 Ash Barty placed second and two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova was third.

During Fan Voting, tens of thousands of fans representing 128 countries cast their ballots for the candidates in the Player Category. Fans were able to vote for as many of the nominees they believe are deserving of the ultimate honor in tennis, induction into the Hall of Fame.

Here’s the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s news release on del Potro’s Fan Vote victory: