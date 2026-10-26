Rafa Nadal Will Return to Play MGM Slam in Vegas in February, 2027

Photo credit: Rafa Nadal Academy

The King of Clay will light up Neon City next February.

Twenty-two time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has signed on to headline “The MGM Slam Presented by Capital One” on Sunday, Feb. 28tj, 2027 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I remember how impressive it was to feel the energy of a full arena in a city like Las Vegas,” said Nadal. “After that match in 2024, now I return in a different stage of my life, without the pressure of the tour but with the same passion for this sport. I have always loved competing, and even if my professional career is finished, that feeling never really goes away. I want to thank MGM Resorts and Capital One for the invitation and for making this event possible. Being on court again at T-Mobile Arena, against one of today’s top players, is a beautiful opportunity to enjoy tennis and give something back to the fans who supported me for so many years.

“I hope everyone who comes has a great time, and I will do my best to give them a night to remember.”

Looking forward to being back on court in Las Vegas! See you on February 28 at The MGM Slam Presented by Capital One at T-Mobile Arena! Tickets go on sale this week. See you there! 🤗 https://t.co/dPR1L6scez — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 26, 2026

MGM Rewards and AXS members will have priority access for pre-sale tickets to “The MGM Slam Presented by Capital One” from Tuesday, October 27th at 10 a.m. PT to Thursday, October 29th at 10 p.m. PT,or while pre-sale tickets last. The public on-sale is scheduled to begin Friday, October 30th at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com.

Nadal, who won a record 14 French Open singles titles, faced fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz at T-Mobile Arena in 2024 in a sold-out match streamed worldwide on Netflix. In 2026, at “The MGM Slam Presented by Capital One,” eight ATP men’s stars, including top-ranked American Taylor Fritz, competed in an exciting 10-point tiebreaker format. Brazil’s teenage superstar Joao Fonseca defeated American Reilly Opelka to win the event.