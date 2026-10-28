USTA and IBM Announce 5-Year Renewal of US Open Partnership

Photo credit: USTA

The US Open will continue a potent partnership cloud.

The USTA and IBM today announced a five-year renewal of their longstanding partnership The contract extension will see IBM serve as the Official AI and Cloud Partner of the US Open through 2031.

The renewal comes following the 2026 US Open which reported record engagement for its IBM-powered digital platforms, reaching more than 270 million total engagements across USOpen.org and the US Open app combined.

Here’s the USTA’s news release on its five-year renewal with IBM