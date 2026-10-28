USTA and IBM Announce 5-Year Renewal of US Open Partnership

Photo credit: USTA
The US Open will continue a potent partnership cloud.
The USTA and IBM today announced a five-year renewal of their longstanding partnership The contract extension will see IBM serve as the Official AI and Cloud Partner of the US Open through 2031.
The renewal comes following the 2026 US Open which reported record engagement for its IBM-powered digital platforms, reaching more than 270 million total engagements across USOpen.org and the US Open app combined.
Here’s the USTA’s news release on its five-year renewal with IBM
From the launch of USOpen.org in 1995 to the introduction of the mobile app in 2009, and this year’s debut of Live Updates, Key Moments, and Serve Quality, IBM and the USTA have collaborated for more than three decades, today delivering a world-class platform that provides unparalleled, first-of-its-kind fan experiences through hybrid cloud and AI technologies.
“Our partnership with IBM has produced decades of groundbreaking innovation for the US Open and for our fans,” said Brian Ryerson, Senior Director, Digital Strategy, USTA. “Every year we utilize cutting-edge technology to not only push the boundaries of digital engagement but to provide our fans the most useful and interesting ways to connect with our sport. We’re grateful for everything our partnership with IBM has produced and I’m very excited to see where our work goes over the next five years.”
The digital results were part of a record-setting year for the US Open. More than 1.2 million fans attended across all three weeks, including more than 300,000 during Fan Week. The USTA reported that the US Open’s owned and operated social channels generated more than 3.9 billion interactions, including engagements and video views, up 26 percent over 2025. ESPN’s coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC achieved its best viewership since 2022, with the women’s and men’s singles championships combining to average 3 million viewers. Worldwide, the US Open also amassed a record 374 million global broadcast viewer hours in 2026.