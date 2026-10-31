Swiss Indoors Basel Tennis Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 1, 2026

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Swiss Indoors Basel

Basel, Switzerland

October 26-November 1, 2026

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: €2,584,155

Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Rafael Jodar, Novak Djokovic Headline Basel Field

US Open finalist Ben Shelton is top seed and Arthur Fils is seeded second in Basel. Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka have each received wild cards into the main draw. Roger Federer, who once served as a ball boy at the Swiss Indoors Basel, fittingly is the most successful player in the event’s history, winning 10 titles at his hometown tournament. Switzerland’s leading sport event boasts an impressive list of former champions, including tennis Hall of Famers Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Stefan Edberg and Pete Sampras.

Swiss Indoors Basel Results: Click Here

Swiss Indoors Basel Order of Play and Draw