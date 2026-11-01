Ben Shelton adds Juan Carlos Ferrero as new coach starting in 2027

It was announced on Sunday by both parties that Juan Carlos Ferrer will join Ben Shelton’s coaching team starting this offseason and moving forward in 2027. Ferrero will be part of a box that already features Shelton’s father, Bryan.

“Juan Carlos is one of the great minds in tennis,” Shelton stated. “His experience of winning at the highest level and developing champions will be a huge asset to our team. My dad has been such an important part of my journey, and I’m excited about what we can all achieve together as we look to the future.”



“Ben has extraordinary talent, power and character,” Ferrero wrote in a post on social media. “I’m very happy to join Bryan and the team in this exciting new chapter. I’m looking forward to contributing my experience and working together to help Ben achieve his ambitions on the biggest stages.”



The 46-year-old previously coached fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz since Alcaraz was a teenager. Their surprising and highly-publicized split came this past December after more than seven years together. With Ferrero on his team, Alcaraz captured six Grand Slam singles titles (he now has seven) — two each at Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open. Twice Alcaraz finished a year ranked No. 1 in the world, including in 2025.



Shelton is currently ranked fourth. The 24-year-old American’s overall body of work in 2026 has been more inconsistent than it was in 2025, but he has also recorded some of his best-ever results with a second straight Canada Masters title and his first major final appearance in New York.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.