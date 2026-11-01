Iron Man Tennis Tournament Final Four is Set!

Defending Champ Maalik Knop-Defrietas (above) will face legendary celebrity tennis star Redfoo

in the Iron Man Tennis Tournament semifinals. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis



The ultimate Iron Age comes to tournament tennis this month.

The Iron Man Tournament, a best-of-five tournament format where players can “play like the pros” competing for cash and prizes, has reached the semifinal stage after a fierce and fantastic series of matches.

Epic encounters and spirited showdowns have seen several matches go the five-set limit, including one marathon match that lasted more than five hours!

Now, the Iron Man peaks with the final four featuring four unique stylists.

Several matches have gone the distance, with multiple five-set battles, including one epic showdown that lasted more than five hours!

Ken Chen faced Redfoo (right). Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Amping up the Iron Man excitement, legendary celebrity tennis player Redfoo (Stefan Gordy) is still in the hunt and will face the tournament’s No. 1 seed and defending champion, Maalik Konop-Defreitas, in one semifinal. The other semifinal features standouts James Truong versus Jerry Shi.

The stage is set for an exciting finish, with the championship final scheduled for November 14 on Stadium Court at Calabasas, where prize money and tennis gear will be on the line.

James Truong (above) has advanced to the Iron Man semifinals.

Jerry Shi (above) will play for a place in the prestigious Iron Man Tennis Tournament final.

The competition has been outstanding, and tournament organizers are looking forward to an exciting finish to this year’s Iron Man Tournament!