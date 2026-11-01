Ricky’s tennis picks for the 2026 Rolex Paris Masters

The Rolex Paris Masters is upon us, marking the final 1000-point tournament on the 2026 ATP calendar. Its arrival also means that the season is coming to an end for a whole host of players. After this week ends, there will be only a single ATP 250 on the schedule (Stockholm) followed by the Nitto ATP Finals.

Although there are a handful of absences (Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jakub Mensik, and Alexander Bublik are out), the 56-man field at La Defense remains stacked with 26 of the top 30 players. It is an especially important week for the participants who are in Nitto ATP Finals contention but have not yet punched tickets to Turin. Four places are still in play, with No. 8 really being up for grabs.

Here is my breakdown of the draw and my picks for Paris.

Rolex Paris Masters



Surface: Indoor hard

Prize money: 6,309,095 Euros

Top seed: Alexander Zverev

2025 champion: Jannik Sinner (not playing)

Take one look at this draw — and specifically Monday’s order of play — and it’s obvious that we need more one-week Masters 1000 events in our lives. The only other one on the annual ATP calendar is Monte-Carlo, and it’s unfortunate because one-week Masters 1000s are awesome. A relatively small field means that blockbuster matchups are on display starting right away in round one.

It is an especially difficult path throug the bracket for Djokovic, who must reach at least the semis to have a chance of qualifying for the YEC. Up first for the 39-year-old is Valentin Vacherot, who won the Basel title on Sunday and was a quarterfinalist in Paris last year. Djokovic could meet Vienna finalist Alex de Minaur in the third round and top seed Alexander Zverev in the QFs. It Is a rough draw for Zverev, as well. The French Open and U.S. Open champ will get started against either Lorenzo Musetti or Hubert Hurkacz before possibly facing Learner Tien or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last 16.



The top half of the bracket is also home to Americans Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and Tommy Paul. Paul has to reach the final in oder to have a chance of qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals.

At the bottom of the draw, Carlos Alcaraz is coming off a title in Vienna and Sunday and will begin his bid for a first Paris title against either Basel finalist Jiri Lehecka or U.S. Open quarterfinalist Alex Michelsen. Things don’t get any easier thereafter for the Spaniard, who would run into either Brandon Nakashima, Matteo Berrettini, Botic van de Zandschulp, or Ugo Humbert in the last 16 before possibly seeing Taylor Fritz on the other side of the net in the quarters and Daniil Medvedev in the semis.

Among the opening-round matches to watch are Djokovic vs. Vacherot, Tien vs. Tsitsipas, Musetti vs. Hurkacz, Lehecka vs. Michelsen, Nakashima vs. Berrettini, Paul vs. Holger Rune, and Karen Khachanov vs. Denis Shapovalov.

Quarterfinal picks: Novak Djokovic over Hubert Hurkacz, Tommy Paul over Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev over Arthur Gea, and Carlos Alcaraz over Taylor Fritz

Semifinals: Djokovic over Paul and Alcaraz over Medvedev

Final: Alcaraz over Djokovic



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.