Paris Masters tennis: Jodar advances, boosts Nitto ATP Finals chances

Rafael Jodar finds himself in qualifying position for the Nitto ATP Finals after he defeated Alejandro Tabilo 6-2, 6-3 in the Rolex Paris Masters opening round on Monday afternoon.



“[I had] the same mindset and mentality I have had (throughout) this first year (on tour),” Jodar commented. “I tried to play my game, but every match is different — and especially when you don’t know the tournament, because it’s my first year here in Paris. I’m enjoying it and am happy to get the first win.”



In a role reversal from previous reporting by the ATP, the 20-year-old was actually in qualifying position even before today’s match. Initial calculations had Alex de Minaur leading the Jodar by one point for the eighth and final spot after the Aussie advanced to the Erste Bank Open final last weekend. However, that was counting more than the allotted number of 18 events per year going toward Demon’s total. He added 330 points by finishing runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz in Vienna, but 50 points had to be removed from his lowest tournament — which had not been done when the ATP first released the new race rankings on Sunday night. When that error was corrected, Jodar moved ahead of De Minaur.



The Spaniard added 50 more points with his win over Tabilo, during which he broke the Chilean’s serve five times.



De Minaur must better Jodar’s result at La Defense to overtake Jodar in the race. However, there are other ways to qualify with four places still available. Only Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, and Daniil Medvedev have officially clinched spots. Jodar is currently No. 9 in the race but effectively No. 8 since Jannik Sinner is out for the season and will not play in the year-end championship.



Jodar will go up against Casper Ruud on Tuesday; De Minaur awaits either Andrey Rublev or Tomas Martin Etcheverry.



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.