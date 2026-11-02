Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis





The WTA Finals draw will be a TikTok event.

The 2026 FAGE WTA Finals Draw Ceremony will be livestreamed on TikTok for the first time on Tuesday, November 3rd, the WTA announced today.

On November 3, ahead of the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, TikTok will exclusively livestream the official Draw Ceremony, giving fans around the world a center court seat as the matchups are revealed.

The livestream will set the stage for the season-ending championship taking place November 8–15, where fans will see the world’s top eight singles players and doubles teams compete for one of the most prestigious titles in women’s tennis.

Here’s an excerpt from today’s WTA news release:



Fans will also be able to discover and follow the WTA Tour driven by Mercedes-Benz through TikTok GamePlan, a dedicated sports content experience featuring tournament hubs across eligible WTA 1000 events, select WTA 500 tournaments and the WTA Finals. The hubs will bring official content together in one place for fans to explore throughout the season, designed to drive discovery and deepen fan engagement.



Player-led storytelling will remain a central focus, with the WTA and TikTok collaborating to help more athletes build their presence on the platform. WTA stars are already using TikTok to share their personalities, interests and experiences beyond competition, connecting directly with fans and helping audiences across sport, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment discover women’s tennis.



“The passionate and growing women’s tennis and sports community on TikTok helps fans discover athletes, celebrate big moments and bring their own perspectives to the game,” said Rollo Goldstaub, Global Head of Sport, TikTok. “Together with the WTA, we’re giving sports fans more ways to experience the Tour, from player-led storytelling and creator access to live moments and dedicated destinations with TikTok GamePlan. It’s about making the Tour part of the conversation on TikTok and giving new audiences and tennis lovers an even closer connection to the player and moments they can discover on TikTok.”