WTA Finals tennis draw: World No. 1 Rybakina in tough group

The draw ceremony for the 2026 WTA Finals was held on Tuesday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Palm Springs, California. Elena Rybakina, the newly crowned No. 1 player in the world, headlines a stacked group that is also home to Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Linda Noskova. Aryna Sabalenka’s group also includes Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina, and Karolina Muchova.

This 2026 installment of the year-end championship is hosted in Indian Wells from November 8-15 before the prestigious eight-woman tournament relocates to Charlotte, North Carolina starting in 2027. It took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia the past two seasons — with Gauff lifting the trophy in 2024 and Rybakina prevailing in 2025.



Here are the groups for the WTA Finals:

Group 1

Elena Rybakina

Coco Gauff

Jessica Pegula

Linda Noskova

Group 2

Aryna Sabalenka

Mirra Andreeva

Elina Svitolina

Karolina Muchova



“Earning a place at the WTA Finals is an extraordinary achievement, and I can’t wait to welcome our eight singles players to Indian Wells,” tournament director Garbine Muguruza stated. “This is the ultimate stage, where the best play the best. With its passionate fans and stunning desert backdrop, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will be a fantastic setting to crown our champions.



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.