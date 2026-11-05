Alcaraz Walks into Paris Quarterfinals on Berrettini Withdrawal

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the Rolex Paris Masters quarterfinals without striking a shot.

The second-seeded Alcaraz took a walkover into the Paris final eight after scheduled opponent Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the tournament today due to an elbow issue.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz will play either sixth-seeded Frenchman Arthur Fils or 11th-seeded American Taylor Fritz for a semifinal spot. Fils is bidding to become the first Frenchman to reach six ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinals in a single season.

The 23-year-old Alcaraz has matched his best career result at the Paris Indoors following his 2022 quarterfinal run.

Berrettini beat Frenchman Ugo Humbert 7-6(3), 7-5, in round two after a physical opening-round win over Brandon Nakashima. The former Wimbledon finalist could not post today.