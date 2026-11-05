WTA Finals Take Center Stage with Collaborations and Interactive Experiences in Indian Wells

Photo credit: WTA Tour

Tennis Paradise is the center of the women’s tennis universe this month.

The WTA Finals return to California for the first time in 21 years at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina is the reigning WTA Finals champion. The 2024 champion Coco Gauff joins Rybakina as the lone former WTA Finals champions in the elite eight-woman field. Two-time finalist Aryna Sabalenka plays for a maiden WTA Finals crown.

The elite eight will compete for a share of the $10 million prize purse and the chance to be crowned WTA Finals champion.

Beyond the competition, the WTA Finals will celebrate the stars, style and cultural influence of women’s tennis through limited edition merchandise collaborations, the highly anticipated annual player portraits, interactive tennis experiences, special programming and more.

Fans around the world can follow the action live across 45 broadcasters reaching more than 200 territories, including Tennis Channel in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

“The FAGE WTA Finals brings together the best players in the world to compete for our sport’s ultimate season-ending title,” said WTA Chair Valerie Camillo. “It’s more than a championship — it’s a celebration of the extraordinary talent, star power and global appeal of women’s tennis, where world-class competition meets the best of fashion, art and entertainment. Together with the City of Indian Wells and our valued partners, we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience that brings fans closer to the athletes they love and showcases the excitement and energy of our sport.”

A look at what’s in store for the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals from the WTA Tour’s news release today:

WTA Finals Portraits Return: One of the most anticipated traditions of the WTA Finals returns on Friday, November 6, with the unveiling of this year’s official player portraits. Taking a fresh, personality-driven approach, the 2026 portraits will celebrate each qualifier’s individuality, personal style and unique story, offering fans a new perspective on the stars of women’s tennis. The full portrait collection will debut across the WTA’s digital and social channels on Friday.

Hello Kitty Takes Center Court: A Hello Kitty merchandise collection will feature custom designs of the beloved character in tennis settings. T-shirts, sweatshirts and a collectible plush will be available across the Forever Collectible, Wild Collective and HOMAGE product lines, with the collection sold onsite at the tournament and at Sanrio.com.

WTA TOGETHXR: The WTA is teaming up with women’s sports media and commerce brand TOGETHXR on a special collaboration for the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals, championing the brand’s “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports™” platform with a limited edition “Everyone Watches Women’s Tennis” design inspired by Indian Wells.

WTA Finals Indian Wells, Illustrated: As part of the WTA’s efforts to collaborate with emerging female creators, Peruvian illustrator and Adobe Creator Fiorella Granda (@fiorelladoodles) created a commemorative poster to celebrate the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals. Inspired by the Coachella Valley’s mid-century modern architecture and natural beauty, the artwork celebrates the Finals’ Indian Wells setting. The print will be available for purchase in the Fan Village.

A Toast to the Finals: WTA’s signature cocktail makes its debut at the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals. Inspired by the WTA’s purple brand color, the “Final Swing” combines vodka, lemonade and Butterfly Pea flower concentrate and is served in a custom Finals tumbler. A portion of proceeds will benefit the WTA Foundation.

Photo credit: WTA

Mercedes-Benz Signature Court: Fans can take to the court themselves at the Mercedes-Benz Signature Court, a unique three-sided tennis court with nets arranged in the shape of the iconic Mercedes-Benz star. Open daily from gates opening until the first match begins, the experience will also feature appearances by WTA players and legends throughout the championship.

Photo credit: WTA



WTA Foundation Celebrates 10 Years of Impact: As the WTA Foundation celebrates 10 years of impact, the 2026 Finals will spotlight the WTA Foundation’s focus on empowering women and girls worldwide. During Women’s Health Day on November 14, the Foundation will highlight its signature health initiatives, including its longstanding ACEing Cancer campaign and the Global Women’s Health Fund’s support of global nutrition efforts. The Foundation will also host its Champions for Change presented by the City of Indian Wells fundraising event and award ceremony, honoring Mary Carillo this year for her outstanding contribution to growing the WTA. Throughout the week, fans can also purchase a commemorative heart-shaped ‘Symbol of Support’ tennis ball pin, with proceeds benefiting the WTA Foundation and its ongoing work to advance opportunities for women and girls through the power of tennis.