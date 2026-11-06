Vika Azarenka Pays Touching Tribute to “Kindest Heart” Gael Monfils

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Victoria Azarenka and Gael Monfils have been good friends since their junior days.

Paris celebrated the acrobatic Monfils with a rousing farewell send-off at this week’s Rolex Paris Masters.

Former world No. 1 Azarenka paid touching tribute to her long-time friend Monfils in a poignant post on social media.

“You’ve been a fan of your tennis, your passion, your creativity, and your ability to make people fall in love with the game,” Azarenka wrote on social media. “But more than anything, I’ve always been a fan of you as a person. Because you genuinely have one of the biggest and kindest hearts I’ve ever known.”

In a powerful close, Azarenka called fan favorite Monfils a beloved champion for the sport.

“The world loves you so much, Gael, and so do I,” Azarenka wrote. “There’s nobody quite like you. And there never will be. All my love, Vika.”