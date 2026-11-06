WTA Finals Photo Gallery: Stars Shine in Tennis Paradise

Photo credit: Clara Balzary/WTA Tour

All the world’s a stage.

Top stars are shining on the ultimate stage in Tennis Paradise.

Ahead of the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells, the WTA is flipping the script on its annual player portraits, reimagining the sport’s biggest stars as spectators and style icons in a playful twist on the championship tradition.

As the elite eight prepare to clash in the season-ending championship, set for November 8-15th, they took time out for this official WTA Finals photo gallery.

Photo credit: Aaron Idelson/WTA

Photo credit: Getty for WTA

Photo credit: Getty for WTA

Photo credit: Clara Balzary/WTA Tour

Photo credit: Aaron Idelson/WTA

Photo credit: Aaron Idelson/WTA

Photo credit: Aaron Idelson/WTA