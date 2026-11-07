Ricky’s tennis pick for the Paris Masters final: Alcaraz vs. Shelton

Outside of a Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner showdown (which isn’t possible at present due to Sinner’s absence), it doesn’t get much bigger than Sunday’s Rolex Paris Masters final. Alcaraz will battle Ben Shelton for the title in a rematch of an epic U.S. Open quarterfinal contest this summer — won by Shelton 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(10-7) at 3:33 in the morning.



Despite that result, Alcaraz still leads the head-to-head series 3-1. He won their only previous indoor hard-court contest 6-4, 6-4 at the 2024 Laver Cup.



Adding a little bit of extra spice to this matchup is that Shelton just hired Juan Carlos Ferrero, Alcaraz’s former coach. Their new partnership will begin in 2027. Alcaraz and Ferrero worked together for more than seven years prior to their split this past December. With Ferrero on board, Alcaraz captured won six major titles — two each at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open. He finished a year ranked No. 1 twice, including in 2025.



As Alcaraz knows good and well, he has his work cut out for him against Shelton. The world No. 4 boasts a 45-18 record this season with four titles, including a Masters 1000 triumph in Montreal (his second in a row north of the border). He is through to another Masters championship match thanks to Paris victories over Cameron Norrie, Arthur Rinderknech, Tommy Paul, and Luca Van Assche. Shelton has played three consecutive three-setters heading into Sunday.

The 24-year-old can expect to see an an even better version of Alcaraz on the other side of the net compared to in New York, where the latter was coming off a four-month absence. Now, Alcaraz has won 19 matches since his comeback started (compared to only two losses) — a number that features two 500-point titles (Tokyo and Vienna) and Paris defeats of Alex Michelsen, Taylor Fritz, and Casper Ruud.



This should be another fun one. I’m giving the nod to Alcaraz.

Pick: Alcaraz in 3



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.