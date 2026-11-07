Rolex Paris Masters Tennis Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 8, 2026

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Rolex Paris Masters

Paris, France

November 2-8, 2026

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: €6,309,095



City of Light is Final Masters 1000 Battle Ground

The Rolex Paris Masters is the ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. As the final tournament of the regular men’s tennis season, the Paris La Défense Arena showcases the cream of the crop as players vie to win the prestigious title and clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals. World No. 1 Alexander Zverev is the top seed and seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz is seeded second. American Ben Shelton is the third seed and Daniil Medvedev is seeded fourth. The 2025 Paris champion, Jannik Sinner, and 2025 finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime both withdrew due to injuries.

Rolex Paris Masters Daily Results: Click Here



Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Order of Play