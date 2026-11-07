World No. 1 Elena Rybakina Withdraws from WTA Finals

Photo credit: Getty for WTA

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina has stepped out of Tennis Paradise in pain.

Reigning WTA Finals champion Rybakina officially withdrew from the WTA Finals in Indian Wells due to health and fitness concerns.

“I am really sad to inform all my fans and supporters that I unfortunately have to withdraw from the WTA Finals this year,” Rybakina said in a statement. “I’ve had an incredible season but my body is just not physically ready to compete.

“I’m going to spend some time resting and recovering at home and getting myself ready for the 2027 season.”

The top-seeded Rybakina has been replaced in the draw by Mutua Madrid Open champion Marta Kostyujk, who will face Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova in tomorrow’s opening match of the round-robin tournament.

Rybakina’s withdrawal means two Ukrainian women will compete in the elite eight as Roland Garros semifinalist Kostyuk joins Elina Svitolina in the field.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff, the 2024 WTA Finals title holder, is the lone former champion in the field.

A year ago, Rybakina outdueled Aryna Sabalenka to capture her maiden WTA Finals championship. Rybakina stopped Sabalenka in both the Australian Open and US Open finals this season to supplant the Belarusian as new world No.1 following her Flushing Meadows triumph in September.