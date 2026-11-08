Linda Noskova Powers Past Marta Kostyuk in WTA Finals Opener

Photo credit: Claire Balzazy/WTA Tour. Linda Noskova (left) and Karolina Muchova (right) at Indian Wells.

Lighting up the purple court with damaging drives, Linda Noskova made an imposing impression on Indian Wells.

In a clash of WTA Finals debutants, Noskova played bold all-court tennis overwhelming alternate Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-4 in the Group 1 round-robin opener.

Wimbledon winner Noskova converted all four of her break point chances and pumped 20 winners—four more than Kostyuk—against 20 unforced errors.

Roland Garros semifinalist Kostyuk stepped into the draw yesterday after world No. 1 and reigning champion Elena Rybakina pulled out due to health concerns.

Twenty minutes into today’s opener, some fans may have felt compassion for the ball.

Stepping into the court with confidence, a sharp Noskova was cracking clean drives, detonating forehand drive volleys, closing at net and punishing Kostyuk’s serve at the outset.

Playing proactive tennis, Noskova played some serve-and-volley tennis holding for 3-1. An assertive Noskova broke at 15—her third consecutive break—extending her lead to 4-1.

Holding her ground at net, Noskova blocked a backhand volley crosscourt for double set point.

Stepping into the court, Noskova torched a diagonal forehand winner closing a one-set lead.

Playing with clarity and confidence, Noskova was firing flat strikes into the corners as she did in her run to the Indian Wells semifinals last March.

Equally as impressive, was Noskova’s net game. The Czech sometimes followed whiplash flat approaches forward and whispered drop volleys to end points with touch. Noskova knelt low for a fine Martina Hingis-esque forehand drop volley pressuring the Ukrainian’s serve again.

Feeling the stress as the Wimbledon winner prowled inside the baseline waiting to pounce on returns, Kostyuk knocked her fifth double fault into net ceding the break and a 3-2 second-set lead to Noskova.

Staring down break point in the eighth game, Noskova met the stress test moving forward with conviction.

Hammering a forehand drive volley to set up a backhand angled volley, Noskova erased break point. The WTA Finals debutant drilled another crackling forehand drive volley holding for 5-3.

Despite netting an under-arm serve attempt, Kostyuk flicked a forehand pick-up off a biting return, holding with a smile in the ninth game.

Noskova cranked a crosscourt forehand winner to close her third win in four meetings vs. Mutua Madrid Open champion Kostyuk in 86 minutes.