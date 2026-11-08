WTA Finals Draws and Schedule for Monday, November 9, 2026

Photo credit: Aaron Idelson/WTA Tour
WTA Finals
Indian Wells, California
November 8-15, 2026
Prize Money: $10 Million
Hard Courts
Level: WTA Finals
WTA Finals Return to California
The elite eight convene in Tennis Paradise for the season-ending finale. World No. 1 Elena Rybakina is reigning WTA Finals champion. World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is a two-time finalist. Coco Gauff, the 2024 champion, joins Rybakina as the only other former champion in the elite eight field that features Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina, Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova and Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova.
WTA Finals Daily Results: Click Here