Ricky’s tennis picks for the Stockholm ATP 250

One event remains prior to the Nitto ATP Finals. Unfortunately Stockholm No. 1 seed Taylor Fritz, points this week don’t count in the race to Turin. The field of eight was already determined at the Paris Masters 1000, where Fritz came within a single point of qualifying for the YEC — only to see Carlos Alcaraz save two match points in their quarterfinal contest and eliminate the American from contention.



Still, there is something to play for in Stockholm. Fritz is eager to finish the season in the top 10, and he can also get a leg up on the competition in the 2027 race (Stockholm points count towards next year’s total). However, Fritz is far from a lock to lift the trophy in Stockholm. A strong 250-point field also includes Casper Ruud, Lorenzo Musetti, and Holger Rune.

Here is my preview in addition to my picks.

Stockholm Open

Surface: Indoor hard

Points: 250

Top seed: Taylor Fritz

Defending champion: Casper Ruud

Fritz’s quarter is also home to Rune, who suffered a torn Achilles’ in the semis of this event last fall. The 23-year-old finally returned in September and owns a 4-4 record during his comeback, including a quarterfinal showing in Basel. Rune faces a tough opener against Zizou Bergs and would then run into either Miomir Kecmanovic or Arthur Rinderknech before meeting Fritz in the QFs. Ugo Humbert, the runner-up last year, is also in the top half along with Musetti.



Ruud’s participation in Stockholm is somewhat perplexing. The Norwegian is coming off a semifinal result in Paris, where he fell to Alcaraz. This is the closest thing Ruud has to a home event, however, so it does make some sense that he wants to show up. And he is the defending champ. The 27-year-old’s draw is a good one, too, as the bottom half is definitely weaker. Watch out for Alex Michelsen, though.

Quarterfinal predictions: Taylor Fritz over Zizou Bergs, Lorenzo Musetti over Ugo Humbert, Alex Michelsen over Quentin Halys, and Luca Van Assche over Jaume Munar

Semifinals: Fritz over Musetti and Michelsen ove Van Assche

Final: Fritz over Michelsen

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.