Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev Commit to Laver Cup Los Angeles 2027

Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Laver Cup

Grand Slam champions will lead Europe in Los Angeles next year.

World No.1 Alexander Zverev and seven-time Grand Slam champion and World No.3 Carlos Alcaraz are the first players confirmed for Laver Cup Los Angeles 2027. The Laver Cup will celebrate its milestone tenth edition at Intuit Dome from September 24-26, 2027.

The two Grand Slam champions will return to represent Team Europe as they look to defend their crown building on their 13-5 victory over Team World in London in September.

“I’ve been part of Laver Cup since the very beginning and it’s become one of my favorite weeks of the year,” Zverev said in a statement. “Winning in London was a special moment for me and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together as Team Europe.

“The atmosphere on the bench, the intensity of the matches and the opportunity to compete alongside players who are normally your biggest rivals make it a completely different experience.

“To be heading to Los Angeles as defending Laver Cup champions is exciting. I’ve heard great things about the arena and can’t wait to be back with the team and hopefully help Europe win another title.”

The tenth edition of Laver Cup will be staged at Intuit Dome, the state-of-the-art home of the NBA’s LA Clippers in Inglewood, California. One of the world’s most technologically advanced sports and entertainment venues, the arena promises an extraordinary setting for Laver Cup’s signature black court, bringing together the world’s best tennis players in an electric atmosphere for three days of intense team competition.

Zverev sits at the top of the world rankings following a remarkable 2026 season in which he claimed his first two Grand Slam titles, at Roland Garros and the US Open, and rose to World No.1 for the first time in his career. The 29-year-old German is also one of the most successful players in Laver Cup history, having competed in a record seven editions since the inaugural event in Prague in 2017 and been part of all six Team Europe title-winning sides.

In London, Zverev secured the winning point for Team Europe for a remarkable fourth time, adding to his title-clinching performances in Chicago 2018, Geneva 2019 and Boston 2021. He is the competition’s all-time leading points scorer with 26 points and holds the record for the most singles victories with eight.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz will make his fourth consecutive Laver Cup appearance, having made his debut in Berlin in 2024. The 23-year-old Spaniard became the youngest man in history to complete the career Grand Slam when he claimed his first Australian Open title earlier this year.

Alcaraz has been an integral member of Team Europe, winning eight of his ten Laver Cup matches and contributing 18 points across three editions.

He played a decisive role in Team Europe’s victory in Berlin in 2024, defeating Taylor Fritz to clinch the trophy, and was again instrumental in the team’s title-winning campaign in London this September.

“Laver Cup is one of those events I always want to be a part of,” Alcaraz said. “I love playing as a team, being on the bench supporting the other guys and sharing those moments together. It’s a completely different feeling to playing for yourself and the atmosphere is always amazing.”

A range of Full Tournament Hospitality Packages will go on sale Tuesday, November 17 at 7:00AM (PST) via lavercup.com. Each package includes the same seat for all five sessions, offering spectacular views of the court alongside access to one of Laver Cup’s premium hospitality spaces.

Full Tournament Ticket Packages, including the same seat for all five sessions, will go on sale Friday, February 26, 2027. Multi-Session Ticket Packages, providing the same seat for two or more sessions, and Single-Session Tickets, for individual sessions, will go on sale Friday, April 9, 2027.