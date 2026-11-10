Disney+ To Premiere ‘Give Me The Ball’, the Billie Jean King Story

Photo credit: USTA/US Open

Billie Jean King is a game-changing champion.

Now, King’s story is coming to Disney+

ESPN today announced that Give Me The Ball!, ESPN Films’ critically acclaimed portrait of sports icon and trailblazer Billie Jean King, premieres on ESPN on Disney+ on Sunday, November 22nd in the U.S. and Monday, November 23rd globally.

The release on Disney+ will bring the documentary to subscribers worldwide, including in the U.S. where it will also debut on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Directed by two-time Academy Award nominee Liz Garbus and first-time feature director Elizabeth Wolff, and produced by Ridley Scott Associates and Story Syndicate, in association with Elton John’s Rocket Sports, the 30 for 30 documentary Give Me The Ball! presented by Vyvgart chronicles King’s extraordinary life and career, both on and off the tennis court. Through unprecedented access, never-before-seen archival footage and candid interviews, the film explores how King repeatedly put her career, relationships and public standing on the line, taking on battles that extended far beyond the tennis court to become one of the most influential athletes and advocates of the modern era.

Following its premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, Give Me The Ball! has since screened at more than 30 film festivals worldwide and received multiple audience and jury awards. This month, the film will also receive an awards-qualifying, limited theatrical release.

“Billie Jean King is a selfless warrior whose life is a masterclass in advocacy and leadership, someone who put everything on the line for equality. That’s exactly the kind of model we need right now, and I’m thrilled to help introduce her to a new generation. This story has never felt more urgent,” said director and producer Liz Garbus.