Jessica Pegula Battles Past Marta Kostyuk at the WTA FINALS

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Jessica Pegula delivered a much needed victory at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, defeating Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 7-5 to revive her hopes of reaching the semifinals.

After losing her opening Group 1 match to Coco Gauff, the fifth-seeded American responded with a composed performance against the Ukrainian, who entered the tournament as the first alternate following Elena Rybakina’s withdrawal.

Pegula controlled the opening set, using her consistency and court positioning to redirect Kostyuk’s power to establish a 6-2 advantage.

Kostyuk fought harder in the second set, but Pegula maintained her composure and closed out the 7-5 set to secure the straight-sets victory.

The result was particularly significant given their recent history. Kostyuk had defeated Pegula twice earlier in 2026, winning convincingly in Madrid and Brisbane. Pegula, however, now leads their overall head-to-head series 4-3.

The victory also improved Pegula’s Group 1 record to 1-1, bringing her set record to 3-2 and game record to 26-25. Kostyuk fell to 0-2, with four consecutive sets lost. The group remains wide open.

Linda Noskova can secure advancement with a straight-sets victory, while Gauff and Pegula victories would send Gauff through as group winner and leave Noskova and Pegula competing for the remaining semifinal position. Other combinations could push qualification decisions to Thursday’s final matches. For Pegula, a five-time WTA Finals participant and 2023 finalist, this was an important response.