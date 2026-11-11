Andreeva Stuns Sabalenka, While Svitolina Eliminates Muchova at the WTA Finals Indian Wells

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Mirra Andreeva delivered one of the most impressive performances of the 2026 WTA Finals, defeating world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 to secure her place in the semifinals and now leads Group 2.

Earlier in the day, Elina Svitolina kept her semifinal hopes alive with a comeback victory over Karolina Muchova, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Andreeva’s victory was particularly impressive considering Sabalenka entered the match with a 4-2 career advantage in their head-to-head meetings. After falling behind 3-1 in the opening set, the 19 yr old regrouped, winning three consecutive games before breaking Sabalenka again to take the first set 6-4.

The second set was all Andreeva. She took advantage of Sabalenka’s errors, controlled the rallies and produced a commanding 6-0 finish. The victory gives Andreeva a perfect 2-0 record in her WTA Finals debut. Let us not forget that she is the 2026 French Open champion, while she continues to demonstrate why she is considered one of the brightest young talents in women’s tennis.

For the first match of the day, Svitolina showed her determination against Muchova. After dropping the opening set 6-3, the Ukrainian raised her level, breaking Muchova twice in each of the final two sets to complete the comeback 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. The victory eliminates Muchova from the semifinal and Svitolina can still possibly advance…

With one round of group matches remaining, Andreeva has secured her semifinal position, while Sabalenka and Svitolina will now battle for the remaining spot on Friday the 13th. – wonder if the women are superstitious?

For Svitolina, a former WTA Finals champion in 2018, the opportunity to return to the semifinals would be another remarkable achievement.