Daniil Medvedev is Fourth Former Champion Confirmed for ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open 2027

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Daniil Medvedev will return to Rotterdam next February.

Following Carlos Alcaraz, Alex de Minaur and Félix Auger-Aliassime, former world No. 1 Medvedev is the fourth former ABN AMRO Open champion to confirm his participation.

The 54th edition of the ATP 500 tournament will take place from February 6-14th, 2027 at Rotterdam Ahoy.

“Former world number one, Grand Slam champion and tournament winner in Rotterdam. There are not many active players who fit that description,” Rotterdam Tournament Director Richard Krajicek said. “That is why we are delighted that Daniil Medvedev has confirmed that he will return to the ABN AMRO Open in 2027.”

Former US Open champion Medvedev is one of the best hard-court players on the ATP Tour. Of the twenty-five titles he has won, twenty-three came on the same surface on which the ABN AMRO Open is played. His greatest success is his 2021 US Open title, while six Masters titles and final appearances at the US Open (2019, 2023) and Australian Open (2021, 2022, 2024) further underline his quality. This year, he has already won four titles, taking him back into the world’s top five.

Medvedev will compete in Rotterdam for the eighth time. His best year was the anniversary edition in 2023, when he claimed the title after victories over Davidovich Fokina, Van de Zandschulp, Auger-Aliassime, Dimitrov and Sinner.

“Everyone in the Netherlands loves sport. Everyone loves tennis,” Medvedev said. “Rotterdam has been good to me. I’m looking forward to coming back.”