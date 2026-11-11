Ricky’s tennis picks for the Stockholm quarterfinals, including Michelsen vs. Tabilo

With the Stockholm Open ending on Saturday in advance of the Nitto ATP Finals, we have already arrived at the quarterfinals even though it’s only Thursday. Americans Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen are among those in action along with Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, and Ugo Humbert.



Here are my picks for two of the matchups.

(6) Alex Michelsen vs. (4) Alejandro Tabilo



Michelsen has been dominant so far this week. The 22-year-old opened with a 6-2, 6-3 rout of Yannick Hanfmann and then disposed of Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-3, 6-2. It is no surprise, either, as Michelsen went into this tournament in strong form. The 35th-ranked American was a quarterfinalist at the U.S. Open and he has lost just once to an opponent outside the top 12 since the Masters 1000 in Montreal.



Up next for Michelsen is a second meeting with Tabilo, who lost their only previous contest 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Miami Open this spring. Tabilo arrived in Stockholm with a dreadful 1-7 match record in his last eight, but he at least managed to beat Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(2), 6-7(7), 7-5 in round two. Asking the Chilean to suddenly win back-to-back matches is probably way too much.

Pick: Michelsen in 2

(3) Lorenzo Musetti vs. (7) Ugo Humbert



Surprisingly, Musetti and Humbert will be going head-to-head for the first time in their careers. Humbert advanced to the final of this tournament last fall, getting a retirement from Holger Rune (torn Achilles’) in the SFs before succumbing to Casper Ruud. The lefty’s winning ways in Strockholm have continue this week with straight-set defeats of Adolfo Daniel Vallejo and Borna Gojo.



Musetti did not come close to making a return trip to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin largely because of injury issues, but he is hoping to get an early leg up on the competition in the 2027 race. The Italian is off to a good start in that effort with a 6-1, 6-4 victory overToby Samuel in the second round, which was preceded by a bye as the No. 3 seed. This could be the best quarterfinal of the entire lot. I’m going with Musetti.



Pick: Musetti in 3

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.