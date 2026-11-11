Tiafoe to Join Fritz and Tien in 2027 Delray Beach Open Field

Photo credit: Andrew Patron/Delray Beach Open

Florida fans will welcome Big Foe back to the Beach in February.

Former champion Frances Tiafoe will return for its 35th anniversary edition of the Delray Beach Open, set for February 12-21st, 2027.

The 2018 champion Tiafoe will join friends and fellow Americans Taylor Fritz, Brandon Nakashima and Learner Tien in the field.

Tickets are available at DelrayBeachOpen.com.

Tiafoe‘s commitment comes as he prepares to end of his career-best season next week with his first appearance in the ATP Finals in Turin. He reached a career high of No. 8 following a run to this year’s US Open semifinal. This season he also won the title in Halle. In addition, he was runner-up in Acapulco and at the ATP Masters 1000 in Cincinnati.

The young Big Foe was just 20 years old when he won his maiden ATP title at the 2018 Delray Beach Open. He now owns four total titles and has reached nine other finals in his career. He will be making his seventh appearance at the Delray Beach Open, where he owns a 13-5 record.

Here’s the Delray Beach Open’s news release on the 2027 field:

The 2020 ATP Tour Arthur Ashe Humanitarian of the Year, Tiafoe has teamed with the USTA Foundation create the Frances Tiafoe Fund, which has raised more than $1 million to empower young people from under-resourced communities with tennis, education and mentorship.

Like Tiafoe, the other three American commitments are all ranked in the ATP’s Top 25.

Fritz, No. 10, will return to the Delray Beach Open for the ninth time as he pursues a third title at the event. He owns 11 career titles and reached four finals during the 2026 season.

Nakashima, No. 19, was the winningest player during the ATP summer hard court swing this season, with one final and two semifinals. He claimed the Next Gen ATP title in 2022.

Tien, No. 22, reached the Australian Open quarterfinal this season. The 20-year-old claimed his first career ATP title last fall before winning the Next Gen ATP Finals title.

The Delray Beach Open has also announced the DBO Wildcard Event, hosted by HotelPlanner Tour, which will award one singles qualifying wildcard. The competition will be held Nov. 28-30 at ProWorld Academy (651 Egret Circle, Delray Beach, FL), and the winner will earn a spot in the Delray Beach Open qualifying that begins Feb. 13. For event details, visit app.utrsports.net/events/399556 or email info@hotelplannertennistour.com.

In 2027, the tournament will continue the Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series (DBOFWS), celebrating its eighth year and hosting dozens of the top restaurants, food purveyors, and spirit partners in South Florida. The 10-day tournament will be filled with multiple special events on site including parties, recognition days, clinics and more. Check out the full list of events at DelrayBeachOpen.com.