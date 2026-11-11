WTA Finals Photo Gallery Day 3 by Rob Stone

Linda Noskova swept Coco Gauff to secure her semifinal spot in the WTA Finals. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Photographer, filmmaker, tournament director and avid tennis player Rob Stone is in Tennis Paradise turning his lens on the WTA Finals this week.

Rob Stone is capturing all the drama, dazzle and dynamic play from the season-ending Championships, which return to California for the first time in 21 years.

Here’s Rob Stone’s photo gallery from the WTA Finals Day 3. You can follow Rob on social media @RobStoneTennis.

“I think today was just, she played well, and I think I didn’t put enough pressure on her,” Coco Gauff said. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

10sBalls.com brain trust, Pancho and Phoebe, soak up the sun and the festive vibes of the WTA Finals. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“Coco, she’s a tricky player. She’s definitely a big fighter. So I had to play [from] beginning till the very last [point],” Linda Noskova told the media in her post-match presser. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Coco Gauff, the 2024 champion, and Elina Svitolina (2018) are the only former WTA Finals champions in the field. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Team 10sBalls will be on site in Tennis Paradise throughout the WTA Finals. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

In her tournament debut, Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova has dropped just 12 games in two tournament wins. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Coach Phoebe keeps a watchful eye on the ball. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“I still want to win. I still want to get whatever score, whatever win possible,” Linda Noskova said looking ahead to her final round-robin match vs. Jessica Pegula on Thursday. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis.